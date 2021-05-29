'Teen Mom OG': Cheyenne Floyd Welcomes Baby No. 2

✖

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd welcomed her second baby on Thursday, the MTV star announced Saturday. This is Floyd's first child with her boyfriend, Zach Davis. The former The Challenge star is also mom to daughter Ryder, 3, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton. Ryder is already a big sister though, as Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, welcomed daughter Mila in April 2020.

On Saturday, Floyd, 28, announced the birth of son Ace Terrel Davis, who was born on Thursday at 11:25 p.m., weighing 7 lbs, 2 oz. The post also included several Polaroid photos taken throughout Floyd's pregnancy. The last slide included a photo of Floyd, Davis, Ryder, and Ace, whose face was shielded from the camera. "Life is complete, all praises to the most high," Floyd wrote in the caption.

The happy news comes a month after Davis proposed to Floyd during her baby shower. He shared several photos from the proposal, writing that the two are prepared to "celebrate a lifetime together." Floyd was "speechless" after the surprise, according to her own post. "We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever ... thank you [Zach] I love youuuuuu," she wrote at the time.

Floyd and Davis announced they were expecting their first baby together in December 2020. Her pregnancy journey was featured on the latest season of Teen Mom OG, including an episode focusing on the genetic testing they underwent to see if their son had VCLAD, or very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase. This is the same serious condition Ryder has. They did learn that Ace does not have the condition. In that same episode, Davis announced he wanted to name their son Ace as a tribute to his father, a tennis player. In tennis, an "ace" is a serve that cannot be returned.

An earlier episode showed the couple looking at engagement rings together before Davis proposed. Floyd was not happy with how MTV edited the scene, as it showed the couple focusing on an expensive, $60,000 ring. The couple looked at several rings, but the scene made it appear that they only focused on the pricey ring. "Zach & I booked the meeting with the Diamond Reserve to have a 'diamond education lesson,'" Floyd tweeted after the episode aired in March. "I know nothing about diamond clarity/color.. she showed us many rings of all prices but they chose to show the most expensive one and leave out the lesson."

As for Ryder's response to becoming a big sister again, Floyd wrote that Ryder is "so excited" and was "super protective" of Floyd's baby bump. "She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning. Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way," Floyd wrote when announcing her pregnancy. "Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began."