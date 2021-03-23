'Teen Mom': Cheyenne Floyd Calls out MTV for Engagement Ring Shopping Segment

✖

Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis, who are expecting a child together, felt the pressure to get married in the latest episode of the MTV series. Ultimately, the two did say that they want to be married in the future. So, they decided to look at engagement rings together, one of which came with a $60,000 price tag. According to The Sun, Floyd wasn't exactly pleased with how the segment came out, as she claimed on Twitter that they looked at a bevy of rings but that Teen Mom OG decided to showcase the "most expensive" one from the bunch.

During the episode, Floyd and Davis held a virtual meeting with the Diamond Reserve in order to view a series of engagement rings. The Are You the One? alum said about one particular ring, "Oh that's nice. Come on, just think about that on my hand." Davis then asked the jeweler how much that ring, which contained a 3-carat diamond, would cost, to which they replied that it would be in the $60,000 range. He then turned to his girlfriend to say, "Hear that?" She replied, "You have a lot to think about." Based on what Floyd had to say about the segment on Twitter, they viewed many different engagement ring styles and that the Diamond Reserve "showed us many rings of all prices." However, she claims that MTV only decided to show the one worth $60,000 and that they subsequently left "out the lesson." She ended her message with an eye roll emoji.

Zach & I booked the meeting with the Diamond Reserve to have a “diamond education lesson”.. I know nothing about diamond clarity/color.. she showed us many rings of all prices but they chose to show the most expensive one and leave out the lesson..🙄🥱 — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) March 17, 2021

Not only did Floyd and Davis take a look at engagement rings, but they also spoke with their families about the marriage topic. Floyd, who is also the mother of daughter Ryder, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton, told the camera, “I’m 10 weeks pregnant and I’m so relieved that I can have both Zach and my mom in the delivery room when the time comes. I’ve always wanted Ryder to have a sibling close in age. And ever since we announced our pregnancy, my family has made it clear that they want us to get married.”

Later on in the episode, the pair had dinner with Davis' father, Terry, who asked the two when they were going to get married. While they didn't have a clear answer for him, they did say that they are committed to one another and that they're happy about where their relationship stood. Floyd said, “I feel like we’re at a good place. We both know what we want and we acknowledge that we have a past but we’re trying to take the steps forward to make this time work." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.