Jed and Katey Duggar Reveal They Set Family ‘Record’ With Number of Kids They Have

The Duggar family seems to always keep growing. The famous family is known for being large in numbers, and the siblings are keeping the tradition of big families going.

Recently Jed and Katey Duggar got candid about having more children in a podcast episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast. They currently have four children — newborn twin girls, Elsie and Emma — and daughter, Nora, 2, and a son, Truett, 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve known each other five years,” Katey shared. “So when we look at it like that, we’re like, ‘Wow, this has been crazy,’” she said, noting they had two children under two. “That’s insane,” Jinger agreed.

Jeremy asked, “So you guys are four in four years — are you going to keep going?” Jed responded: “We’re just praying about that,” with Katey noting they were taking a “sabbatical” from growing their family for the time being.

“We would love to just enjoy the kids we have right now for a good minute,” she explained. “It’s an insanely busy season, the little years, especially because we have two infants right now. It’s just all hands on deck at all times 24/7.”

The couple admitted they “both have a number in mind,” revealing, “We’d love to have five or six kids.”

Per TV Insider, having four kids ages two and under puts the couple ahead of the pace of his parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. Their eldest son, Josh Duggar, was three by the time their fourth child, Jill Duggar, was born in May 1991. Josh is currently in jail over child porn charges.

Jed and Katey wed in 2021 after dating quietly for a year. PEOPLE reported on the news at the time. “The couple was married in a private ceremony Saturday with family and close friends in attendance,” a rep said at the time. “It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them.”

Jed posted a loving tribute to his new bride at the time on social media. Jed announced the news on Instagram Sunday.

“For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” he captioned a photo of the couple on their wedding day. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

“I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife,” he continued. “Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much! #happilyeverafter.”