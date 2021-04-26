'Teen Mom' Star Reveals Engagement at Baby Shower

✖

Cheyenne Floyd's baby shower turned into an engagement party Sunday when the Teen Mom OG star's boyfriend, Zach Davis, got down on one knee and popped the question. Giving a ring also to 4-year-old Ryder, whom Floyd shares with The Challenge's Cory Wharton, Davis joked on social media he had "turned [his] players card in" ahead of the birth of his little boy.

"She said yes! Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiancé [Cheyenne] today we celebrate a lifetime together!" he captioned candid photos of the moment he got down onto one knee. Floyd added in her own post, "Speechless... We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever ... thank you [Zach] I love youuuuuu!!" The happy couple got plenty of congratulations from friends and family, including Teen Mom 2 newcomer Ashley Jones, who added heart emojis around her comment, "Congrats chey!" The Challenge's Jenna Compono added, "Yay!!! So happy for you! Congrats!!"

The pair announced in December they were expecting their first child together, whom they would later discover is a little boy. " We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," Floyd wrote on Instagram at the time. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could." While the last few months had been "life-changing in the best way possible," the Are You the One? alum said that Ryder can't wait to add her baby brother to the family "Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning."

In January, Floyd told PopCulture a baby from the couple was "definitely expected" by both of their families. "I would say we were just in a really good place in our relationship and wanting the same things," she said. "Zach’s always wanted a baby since I’ve known him." Breaking the news to Davis he was going to be a father, "He couldn't believe it," the MTV star shared. "He was definitely excited and wanted to tell everyone the same day." Catch up with Floyd's journey on Teen Mom OG, streaming on Paramount+. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.

