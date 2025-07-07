‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Emotionally Remembers Frank Fritz in New Interview

American Pickers star Danielle Colby is remembering late co-star and friend Frank Fritz as the one-year anniversary of his death at the age of 60 approaches.

After Fritz’s death on Sept. 30 due to a stroke caused by cerebral vascular disease, Colby reflected on their friendship in an interview with Newsweek published Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Boy, we miss Frank. We miss his laughter. We miss his sense of humor,” Colby, who uses they/them pronouns, told the outlet. “I think his sense of humor was the most important piece of his personality that really kept us together and kept things on the same thread. And it was, man, that sense of humor is sharp. A very, very witty man.”

“I miss those rare moments where he was emotionally vulnerable and would give me a hug or, you know, call up and ask questions, or ask for advice,” they continued. “I miss those moments when he was able to kind of like reach out very personally.”

The History Channel star added, “We love Frank and we miss him. Huge loss. Huge loss for the community here in the Quad Cities. Huge loss the world. Huge, huge loss for us.”

On Oct. 1, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe announced on Instagram that Fritz had died. “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” he wrote at the time. “I’ve [known] Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures,” Wolfe continued, adding, “Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic. We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know [you’re] in a better place.”

Colby also honored Fritz on social media at the time. “Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time,” they wrote. “Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things. You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more. Rest in Peace Road Dog.”