'Teen Mom OG': Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Reveal Name of First Child Together

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are giving the best look yet at their baby girl, announcing her name five days after the couple welcomed their first child together. The Teen Mom OG couple shared sweet family photos with their little one Tuesday, announcing that they had chosen to name her Mila Mae Wharton.

"Welcome to this crazy world baby girl. I can’t even put into words how much I love you," Selfridge wrote on Instagram. "After 9 months of carrying her, 22 hours of labor, 45 minutes of pushing, hearing her cry for the first time and the doctors putting her in my arms was the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life. 9 pounds 5 ounces, mommy ate too many sweets with you."

"Thank god for Cory because I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it the last few hours, I couldn’t have asked for a better support system," she continued. "The last few days I’ve felt so full of love, she knows exactly who I am. I hope that every woman who wants children gets to experience this, I feel so connected and loved by her. Just like that I’ve turned into a mother and a protector which is why my comments will be off for this post."

Ending her message with a note for her infant daughter, Selfridge wrote, "Mila, I love you with every inch of my body. I’m emotional writing this because you can’t put a feeling like this into words. My best friend forever, my little chunky butt. I get to smother you with kisses for the rest of your life."

The former Are You the One couple welcomed their daughter on April 23, but had kept her name a secret as they settled into life with an infant. Wharton also shares 3-year-old daughter Ryder with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, who told PopCulture.com prior to Mila's birth that she was happy to embrace the new addition to her blended family.

"We know it's going to be a change, an adjustment. Bringing in [Taylor] as a mother and Ryder having a sibling is going to be really different, but we're making sure we're all on the same page with Ryder. She wants to be included with the baby. [...] She's really, really excited they're having a baby, so it’s been fun to watch," Floyd told PopCulture. "Our situation isn’t traditional, people like to point that out … but that’s our norm. We’re used to being a family."