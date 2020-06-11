Cory Wharton Breaks Silence After MTV Cuts Ties With 'Teen Mom' Personality Taylor Selfridge

Cory Wharton is not happy after MTV cut ties with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge and canceled the special chronicling the birth of their daughter Mila Tuesday due to Selfridge's racist past tweets. The Challenge alum issued a statement Wednesday clarifying that while he is still working with the network, he is "disappointed and saddened" by the network's choice.

"One of my favorite athletes of all-time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is 'Control what you can control.' What I can’t control, though, is the decisions that MTV as a company has made," Wharton began, thanking the "amazing community" that supports his family and his daughters and that had planned on watching the special.

"I have not parted ways with MTV. That needs to be understood. I’ve learned that burning bridges is never the solution," Wharton continued. "Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision." The Challenge star added that "a narrative is a powerful tool," and that he insisted the narrative surrounding him should be "accurate." He then went on to ask people to watch his YouTube channel, where they would be able to see his family life play out aside from MTV.

Wednesday, MTV announced on social media, "MTV pulled Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

Selfridge, meanwhile, claimed in a statement on Instagram that it was she who made the decision to no longer film with MTV, as the "reality tv lifestyle" is not what she wants. "With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect," she wrote.

She then apologized for her tweets, which talked discriminatorily about black people, writing, "I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family."