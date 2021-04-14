'Teen Mom': Cheyenne Floyd Shares Update on Genetic Testing for Her Baby Boy

✖

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd finally received the results for the genetic testing of her baby, whom she is expecting with her boyfriend, Zach Davis. Floyd and her boyfriend underwent rounds of testing to see whether their child would have VLCAD, the same disorder that the reality star's daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with her ex Cory Wharton, was diagnosed with. Not only did they reveal those results, but the couple also shared details regarding their child's sex and the name that they're planning to give their little one.

Floyd's segment began with her having a very extravagant gender reveal party. Their party involved a helicopter flying over the group, leaving a trail of blue behind to indicate that they're having a boy. While the couple was overjoyed to learn that they were having a baby boy, Floyd still had the genetic testing results on her mind. Ultimately, they did receive the results and found out that their son does not have VLCAD, which stands for very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase. Even though Floyd was happy to hear that her unborn son would not have the disorder, she said that she didn't necessarily want to celebrate the news, as her daughter still does have to navigate VLCAD for the rest of her life. She even got emotional as she explained her feelings to her sister, R KyleLynn.

I wasn’t sure how to process the genetic results and was having some mom guilt.. but we are so blessed For negative results #TeenMomOG — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) April 14, 2021

During a discussion with Davis, Floyd opened up further about her feelings about the situation. But, she did come to the conclusion that she will not have to worry about her son's health as far as VLCAD is concerned. The pair's discussion then turned towards their little one's name, which Davis came up with. He explained to Floyd that he wants to name their son Ace as his father used to play tennis and "ace" is a term used to describe a serve that can't be returned. The father-to-be also said that their son will have the middle name of Terrel, which is Davis' middle name and his father's first name. So, the name of Ace Terrel Davis will be a lovely way to pay tribute to his family.

Floyd and Davis originally announced that they were expecting in December. They later held their gender reveal party and shared that they were having a baby boy on New Year's Day. As previously mentioned, this will be the second child for Floyd, who also has a four-year-old daughter named Ryder.