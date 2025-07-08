‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry Confirms Split From Elijah Scott

Kailyn Lowry is moving on from her engagement to Elijah Scott.

Three months after the Teen Mom 2 alum shut down rumors that she and her fiancé had called off their engagement following accusations that he had been unfaithful, Lowry revealed that they are no longer together.

“I get a lot of s— for leaving my kids’ dads,” she told Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent on the June 27 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. “I left all of them because I, to some degree, take no s—.”

Lowry shares son Rio, 2, and twins Verse and Valley, 19 months, with Scott. She’s also mom to son Elliot, 15, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 11, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez.

“There are a lot of unique circumstances in our family because I do have four fathers to my children,” the MTV personality continued. “I’m neighbors with one of them.” Asked by Kent which of her exes was her neighbor, Lowry simply confirmed, “Elijah.”

Lowry and Scott confirmed they had gotten engaged last August, with the 16 and Pregnant alum revealing the private engagement by showing off her diamond engagement ring during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 11th annual Reality TV Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Then, in April, Lowry defended her relationship with Scott after a TikTok user released numerous videos claiming she had “slept with” an engaged man from Teen Mom, who appeared to be Scott in the footage she published, on a cruise.

“When fake news hits the group chat,” Lowry wrote on an April 6 TikTok video of her and Scott looking blankly at the screen. She added in the caption, “Wrapping up our Sunday reading about ourselves.”

In the comment section, Lowry added a response to someone talking about “the drama everyone’s trying to create,” writing, “The s— we’ve been reading is wild.”

