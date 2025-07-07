‘Survivor’ Couple Confirms They’re Dating

Survivor‘s Katurah Topps and Sabiyah Broderick found love in Fiji!

The Season 45 stars, who competed against each other on the long-running CBS show back in 2023, announced on June 22 that they had begun dating after leaving the island.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On Survivor, we both struggled with fire,” Topps captioned a joint Instagram post featuring photos of the pair throughout their relationship. “I couldn’t make it and she went a week without it. But what we’ve built together? That’s a fire that finally lit itself!”

The couple continued, “from Players to Partners, from Castmates to Co-dreamers… Meet Survivor’s FIRST Black Queer Woman Couple.”

CBS

Broderick was the third person voted off of the island on Season 45, while Topps continued on to become the final member of the jury after being voted off on day 25.

The couple’s Survivor family was quick to celebrate their relationship reveal, with Season 46 winner Kenzie Petty commenting, “IM SCREAMING” and adding, “happy pride month to us all!!!!!! Yaaaaaaassssssssss this is the best!” Season 45’s Austin Li Coon commented, “HARD LAUNCH!!!!” as Season 47’s Teeny Chirichillo wrote, “You know I’m so obsessed.”

The show’s official Instagram account also commented on the post, writing, “Happy pride,” alongside a rainbow and heart emoji. “THANK YOU,” Broderick responded, as Topps added, “thank YOU for introducing us!!”

Topps and Broderick told Out that while they didn’t really interact much on Survivor, a cast trip to Cape Cod after filming had wrapped gave them a chance to get to know one another. “We’d talked on the phone for a bit [prior to the trip], but this was the first time we saw each other in person and the true beginning of our friendship,” Topps explained.

“We realized that our friendship — being ‘besties’ who talked every single day — was turning into something more last fall, around August 2024, and we decided to explore it casually,” Topps continued. “But, by January of this year, we knew we needed to make it official.”

Eventually, the couple decided to share their relationship with the world, marking six months together during Pride Month. “We just celebrated our 6-month anniversary on June 20. Plus, it’s Pride Month,” Topps told the outlet. “After making sure our foundation was solid, we’re finally ready to share this love with the world.”