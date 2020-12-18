'Teen Mom OG' Star Cheyenne Floyd Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: 'We Prayed for This Moment'

✖

Cheyenne Floyd is pregnant with baby number two! The Teen Mom OG star, 28, and her boyfriend, Zach Davis, shared the big news with fans on Instagram Thursday via a stunning beach photoshoot with Floyd's 3-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she shares with The Challenge's Cory Wharton.

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," Floyd wrote in the caption for the photos, of which she posted an accompanying video. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could." Noting that the last few months have been "life changing in the best way possible," the Are You the One? alum said that Ryder can't wait for the newest member of the family: "Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning."

Floyd and Davis confirmed they were back together in October after a brief split, and the pregnant reality star praised her beau as "nothing but supportive and there every step of the way." She cotinued, "Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure [begin]."

The MTV star ended with a note to people to "do better and respect women," explaining that she's been asked for years if she was expecting a baby at "any sign of weight gain." She wrote, "Many women wait for their first trimester before they announce. I showed a lot quicker this pregnancy. I have been getting asked and told I was pregnant for the past two years. Any sign of weight gain and I was being told I was pregnant."

"Please do better and respect women, their bodies and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture," Floyd asked. "You never know what is going on behind closed doors - health issues, fertility problems etc. We waited till we were in a safe zone and got all the testing back. I wish I didn’t have to address this, but we have to do better as women."

The father-to-be also shared the news on his profile with the same photoshoot, writing, "Cheyenne and I are excited to welcome our newest addition into our lives. This has been the biggest blessing in the smallest package." Davis added that his "life revolves around family," so he is "beyond excited to start my own with the woman I love."

"Chey, I love watching you with Ryder... you are nothing but an amazing mother," he concluded. "Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for and I look forward to seeing her become a big sister (again). I love you both.... I’m a f— father!!"