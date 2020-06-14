'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Ready to 'Move on' From David Eason After Assault Arrest

Life took a troubling turn for Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and husband, David Eason. Despite reuniting earlier in 2020 following a year of drama that included their firing by MTV following the death of family dog Nugget, things have once again taken a violent turn. According to her statement and follow-up tweet, Evans is once again looking for an exit from her marriage.

Eason's arrest comes after an altercation between Evans, her friends and her husband over the keys to his pickup truck. Eason allegedly hit one of the male friends with a pistol, reportedly injuring his back and neck. Evans is currently staying with relatives but updated her fans and followers on her situation while making it clear that she's finished with Eason.

"I'm shaking and saddened by this, it's time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere," Evans wrote. "I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond."

This is Eason's second arrest in recent months. He was taken in before his felony charge for a Failure to Appear originating from a misdemeanor charge for an alleged illegal truck-towing incident. He was released an hour later after posting bail, leading to the assault charge that would come within 24 hours.

With this news about Eason walking on bond, Evans dropped a second update on Facebook and noted she'd be taking a break from social media. She also wanted to ensure fans that she was safe.

#BREAKING #TeenMomOG I made a statement on my facebook page regarding the situation for anyone that is interested in what i had to say about this - I'll be taking a short break from social media as well to collect my thoughts and focus on my kids. Just need a few days ❤ — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) June 13, 2020

"I just want to let the public, tabloids, and my fans know that IM OK, IM SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS!" Evans wrote. "I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!"

Evans had previously threatened to file for divorce from Eason in October 2019, moving to Nashville from their North Carolina home and taking their children with her. The couple reunited by March, confirming a move back to North Carolina and adding that they were "taking it slowly" to work out their relationship. Prior reports indicated the relationship was going well, though this quickly changed after the arrest.

Evans has previously accused her husband of abusive behavior, listing 11 different offenses in a 2019 restraining order filed against Eason. The couple share daughter Ensley and Evans also has two children from a prior relationship.