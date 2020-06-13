'Teen Mom 2' Fans Reach Out to Former Star Jenelle Evans Amid David Eason Assault Arrest
Teen Mom 2 fans quickly reacted to the news that Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason is once again in trouble with the law. Eason was reportedly arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and making threats after an alleged confrontation with two male friends of Evans. The former MTV star also said she plans to file a restraining order and is ready to "move on" from the relationship.
The alleged incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. ET when the two friends went back to the couple's home to collect Evans' things, reports Celebernation. Eason reportedly got into a "heated argument" with one of the men over the keys to Eason's truck. Eason allegedly hit one of the men with a pistol. Since the man suffered injuries to his neck and back, Eason is facing felony charges. According to InTouch Weekly, Eason was first booked at Columbus County, North Carolina Detention Center with bond set at $15,000. He was released on an unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on July 6.
Evans is planning to file a restraining order on Monday and told Celebernation she is "shaking and saddened by this." She now believes it is "time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere." Evans also posted the Celebernation report on both her Facebook and Twitter pages, where many hoped this would be the last straw for her.
#BREAKING #TeenMomOG I made a statement on my facebook page regarding the situation for anyone that is interested in what i had to say about this - I'll be taking a short break from social media as well to collect my thoughts and focus on my kids. Just need a few days ❤— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) June 13, 2020
Evans and Eason married in 2017 and are parents to 3-year-old daughter Ensley. The two have broken up before, most recently in October when Evans said she was going to file for divorce and moved to the Nashville area. Around that time, Evans filed for a restraining order, in which she listed 11 instances of alleged abuse she suffered during the marriage. However, Evans announced in March they were reuniting and she moved back to their North Carolina farm.prevnext
No you made a PAID statement on what you have to say 🙄 it’s disgusting that you put those kids back in harms way just to make a few bucks off the hell that you knew would break loose after doing it!! I pray they remove those kids from you and lock you up for child endangerment! pic.twitter.com/qxkCl8cPQz— 🧚♀️🧚♀️🧚♀️ (@aarika_wood) June 13, 2020
Jenelle, please let this be it. I’ve been there. You’re embarrassing yourself to continuously cover up for him. I’d hate to see you make the rounds to cover his ass again in a few weeks. Think of The kids please.— MoogieMonster87 (@eileendove910) June 13, 2020
I feel it's to get more followers on her paid page Jenelles world— negative Nancy 😏 (@nymustangirl691) June 13, 2020
You need to leave him for good. No going back. He’s just not a good guy all around. #Dontgoback— Sarah Steinbrecher (@dalilprincess90) June 13, 2020
I agree. Time to move on and rid yourself and family of his toxicity. You deserve better! Keep your head up Jenelle❤️— natesmom (@natesmom1996) June 13, 2020