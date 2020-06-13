'Teen Mom 2' Fans Reach Out to Former Star Jenelle Evans Amid David Eason Assault Arrest

Teen Mom 2 fans quickly reacted to the news that Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason is once again in trouble with the law. Eason was reportedly arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and making threats after an alleged confrontation with two male friends of Evans. The former MTV star also said she plans to file a restraining order and is ready to "move on" from the relationship.

The alleged incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. ET when the two friends went back to the couple's home to collect Evans' things, reports Celebernation. Eason reportedly got into a "heated argument" with one of the men over the keys to Eason's truck. Eason allegedly hit one of the men with a pistol. Since the man suffered injuries to his neck and back, Eason is facing felony charges. According to InTouch Weekly, Eason was first booked at Columbus County, North Carolina Detention Center with bond set at $15,000. He was released on an unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on July 6.

Evans is planning to file a restraining order on Monday and told Celebernation she is "shaking and saddened by this." She now believes it is "time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere." Evans also posted the Celebernation report on both her Facebook and Twitter pages, where many hoped this would be the last straw for her.