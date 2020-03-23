‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Confirms She’s Back With David Eason, Addresses Abuse Allegations

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans revealed in a new YouTube video she is back with her estranged husband David Eason, less than six months after announcing she was filing for divorce. Evans also addressed the abuse allegations Eason has faced, appearing to walk back the claims she listed in a court filing for a restraining order against Eason. The couple’s split came after MTV stopped filming Evans after Eason shot and killed the family dog.

“Yes. Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly,” Evans told fans in a Q&A session with fans on YouTube Saturday, reports InTouch Weekly. Evans said she “permanently” moved back to the North Carolina farm she shared with Eason during their marriage. She could no longer afford to pay for an apartment in Nashville and the mortgage on the North Carolina home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have 11 acres of land for them to play on and Kaiser and Ensley, they really missed the animals, they really missed the chickens, the goats, everything,” Evans said, referring to her children. “So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth.”

One fan asked if Eason, 31, did anything to change before she agreed to go back.

“A lot of things have changed,” the 28-year-old said. “Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out.”

Fans also asked about the abuse allegations she levied against Eason. After announcing plans to divorce Eason, Evans filed for a restraining order against him and listed 11 instances of alleged abuse. In the filing, Evans claimed the abuse from Eason was constant throughout their two-year marriage.

“I married David on September 23, 2017. Since then, he has been abusive and violent towards me. Because of his behavior, I want to leave him. As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats,” the documents read. “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and for my children’s well-being.”

One of the alleged incidents happened when Kaiser, Evans’ son with ex Nathan Griffith. She claimed Eason once locked Kaiser inside a car and every time Kaiser unlocked the door to attempt to leave, Eason would lock it again with a spare key.

A judge granted the restraining order, which was dropped in January. Now, Evans is also denying the allegations she listed in the filing.

“I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he’s never abused me,” Eason said. “I’ve always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments. And this is why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship. Because ultimately it’s for my family.”

Evans claims she apologized to Eason while she was living in Tennessee and said they should try to “work things out for our family and our marriage.”

“I think things got so bad into our relationship where I was so unhappy that I needed to come out of it and I feel like the only way to come out of it was if I were to distance myself,” Evans told her fans. “I distanced myself for a little bit, and I realized that’s not what I wanted and I needed to work out my marriage. And I didn’t want another failed marriage. I just wanted the kids to be happy.”

Evans said “things are pretty good” between them and her children “are happy here.”

“Feeling pretty blessed because I just realized, when I was gone, what I was missing and I wanted to come back home and I did and I’m happy I did,” Evans said.

There have been constant rumors the couple reunited, especially after photos of the two together in Nashville surfaced. Evans and Eason also appeared in an Instagram Story video that appeared to be taken inside Eason’s North Carolina home this weekend.

Photo credit: Getty Images