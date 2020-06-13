'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Reportedly Arrested on Assault With a Deadly Weapon

✖

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason, the husband of Jenelle Evans, was reportedly arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and sending threats. Eason was booked at Columbus County Detention Center at around 8:30 p.m. ET Friday night and was released on an unsecured bond. His next court hearing is set for July 6. Evans later told Celebernation she planned to file a restraining order Monday.

Eason was arrested after a fight allegedly broke out after Evans' friends went back to get her things. One of the male friends got into an argument with Eason over the keys to his truck. Eason allegedly hit one of the men with a pistol. The man hit with the pistol allegedly suffered injuries to his back and neck, which is why Eason is facing a felony charge. Evans is now staying at a relative's home. InTouch Weekly also confirmed Eason was arrested.

"I'm shaking and saddened by this, it's time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere," Evans told Celebernation. She also said she wished the situation was "taken in a more serious manner" and did not agree with Eason being released on an unsecured bond.

Evans also shared the link on her Facebook page, where she assured fans she was doing well. She said she planned to take another social media hiatus. "I just want to let the public, tabloids, and my fans know that IM OK, IM SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS! I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much," she wrote. "I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!"

In October 2019, Evans said she was going to file for divorce from Eason and moved from North Carolina to the Nashville area with her children. However, Eason revealed the couple was back together in March. "Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly," Evans said in a YouTube video, adding that she "permanently" moved back to their North Carolina farm.

The reunion appeared to be going well, based on recent social media posts. The couple has been married since 2017 and are parents to 3-year-old daughter Ensley. She also has two children from previous relationships, Kaiser Griffith, 5, and Jace Evans, 10. Their relationship has been filled with allegations of abuse. When Evans filed a restraining order against Eason last year, she listed 11 instances of alleged abuse.