Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Won’t Face Charges for Killing Dog Nugget

David Eason is officially off the hook for the brutal killing of wife, Jenelle Evans‘ dog, Nugget. A new report claims the controversial MTV personality will not be charged in the killing of the pet, adding that Evans changed her story on what happened that night, claiming the whole thing had been a PR stunt.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s told TMZ that when deputies first responded to Evans’ home, she said David took Nugget outside and heard a gunshot. However, she didn’t see the dog get shot.

Investigators then said Evans walked back the story weeks later, claiming she never heard a gunshot and didn’t now what happened to her dog.

Authorities told the publication Evans claimed the whole incident had been a publicity stunt. However, police sources said the former Teen Mom 2 star added she just wanted the controversy to go away, with the outlet assuming she might have just pulled the PR stunt card to make the investigation go away.

Police claimed they did a thorough search of the couple’s property and never found a weapon or evidence of blood or an animal killing. The lack of evidence and Evans testimony resulted in them dropping the investigation.

Evans and Eason first started the controversy in May, when Evans claimed on social media she was heartbroken and distraught after Eason shot ad killed her French bulldog after it had apparently bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

Eason previously seemed to confirm what he had done on social media, before leaving the platform altogether due to the backlash.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” Eason wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he went on to say.

The controversy not only cost Evans her job on Teen Mom 2, it also led to her kids being temporarily removed from their home. The couple spent weeks fighting to regain custody, and Eason reportedly took anger management lessons during that time as well.

Fans have been lashing out at Evans and Eason from the start of the controversy. She has already been replaced on Teen Mom 2 by Jade Cline for the upcoming season.