'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska's Ex Adam Lind Arrest Warrant Issued for Unpaid Child Support

Chelsea Houska's ex, Adam Lind, has a warrant out for his arrest due to unpaid child support for 11-year-old daughter Aubree that he shares with the Teen Mom 2 alum, reported The Sun Friday. A bench warrant for Lind's arrest claims he "failed to comply with the court’s order for compliance" by failing to pay child support to Houska. Lind's bail is listed as $2,000, which will be put toward his unpaid support, as was the same amount when he was arrested in August 2020 for failure to pay child support.

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have long had issues with Lind failing to pay child support and failing to show up for scheduled visitation appointments with his oldest daughter. Lind has a long history of legal problems and has been in and out of jail for years on charges of domestic violence, DUI and failure to pay child support. In 2018, he gave up his parental rights for daughter Paislee, whom he fathered with ex-fiancée Taylor Halbur.

Houska's family, meanwhile, recently expanded, welcoming daughter Walker June in January after announcing her pregnancy in August. "They're so excited," Houska told PopCulture.com of her other children, Aubree, Watson, 4, and Layne, 2. "Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet." She added that having another little girl "seems like such a good mix." The MTV personality added of her only son, "Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think it's cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."

The Houska DeBoer family's life will now be off the small screen, however, as the couple announced in November that after a decade on MTV, the Aubree Says founder would be leaving Teen Mom 2. "MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," Houska wrote on Instagram at the time. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."