'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska's Kids Are 'So Excited' to Welcome a New Little Sister (Exclusive)

Chelsea Houska DeBoer has a very excited household on her hands as she and husband Cole DeBoer eagerly await the birth of their fourth child. The Teen Mom 2 star opened up to PopCulture about what she is positive will be her final pregnancy ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 1 premiere of an all-new season of the MTV show, revealing that daughter Aubree, 10, and son Watson, 3, can't wait to meet the newest member of the family.

"They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet," Houska gushed, adding that at just 1 year old, daughter Layne doesn't quite understand she won't be the baby for long. Before finding out that she was expecting another little girl, the reality star added she wasn't rooting for one sex or another, and she was happy to learn it would be another daughter added to the family dynamic. "It seems like such a good mix," she explained. "Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think its cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters."

Despite feeling sicker than she had with her previous pregnancies, Houska is grateful her symptoms weren't "too intense" before she moved on to a milder second trimester. Wrangling three kids while pregnant certainly isn't easy, but Houska said she was able to lean on co-star Kailyn Lowry, who welcomed her fourth son last month, for support from the moms of four club. "I feel like Kail and I probably talk the most," she noted, joking that although she and Lowry tend to "alternate" when they're pregnant, she is done having kids after her daughter is born.

In addition to the beginning of her journey with the new baby, Houska said she is looking forward to showing off just how mature her oldest has become over the last year as Aubree approaches 11 in September. "I feel like it's really awesome to see Aubree come into her own," she told PopCulture, adding that when it comes to discussions of visitation with her father, Adam Lind, "She is a part of those conversations. She has her own opinions."

While before, Houska and DeBoer felt like they were playing a "guessing game" with what was best for their daughter, Aubree has stepped up in a major way. "She seriously impresses me, she's so confident with her decisions and speaks up with what she wants," Houska beamed. "She never doesn’t say what she thinks." Don't miss the Houska DeBoer family's journey in all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2, returning for a brand new season on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. For more on your favorite Teen Mom stars from PopCulture, click here.