'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Confirms She's Quitting After 10 Seasons

Chelsea Houska confirmed on Tuesday that she is leaving the cast of Teen Mom 2. In a lengthy Instagram post, Houska explained that she will be in the remainder of Season 10, but after that she will be gone from the reality TV series. She said that she reached this decision with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and that they made it for the sake of their growing family.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," Houska wrote. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."



While they are leaving the world of reality TV, Houska and DeBoer are not leaving the spotlight just yet. Houska explained that they will continue sharing their parenting journey with fans, and will have more interactive projects in the future.

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses," she wrote. "Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

Within minutes, DeBoer got an outpouring of love from fans on Instagram, but many comments were admittedly heartbroken. Even as fans congratulated Houska on taking this next step in her life, they confessed that they would miss seeing her in the familiar format.

"Nooooo she's the only reason I watch lol," one fan wrote. another added: I don't want to watch it anymore," while a third wrote: "This is actually the worst day ever."

Like the other Teen Mom franchise stars, fans first met Houska on MTV's 16 & Pregnant. Her subsequent decade on Teen Mom 2 chronicled her raising her daughter, Aubree, her tumultuous relationship with Aubree's father, Adam, and her journey through her GED program, then beauty school. Houska would later go on to meet DeBoer on the show, and fans watched them from meet-cute to marriage.

Now, Houska and DeBoer have two children of their own in addition to Aubree, and Houska is expecting a fourth baby some time soon. So far, there is no word on what fans can expect from her after Teen Mom 2 Season 10 is over.