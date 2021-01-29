'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Shares Sweet Photos of Baby Girl Walker June

✖

Chelsea Houska can't get enough of her baby girl! After welcoming daughter Walker June earlier this week, the former Teen Mom 2 star shared several sweet snaps of the newborn with her followers on Instagram. Houska, who is also mom to daughter Layne, 2, and son Watson, 3, with husband Cole DeBoer, as well as 11-year-old daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind, took to social media Thursday to share an up-close photo of Walker looking up at her.

The MTV star's followers couldn't believe how adorable Walker is. "Oh goodness so tiny!! She’s precious," one person commented, as another chimed in, "So darn cute!" A third noted that she looks like "a mini Cole," while yet another fan wrote, "Oh my God she made my whole day with her smile!"

Houska had previously shared a photo cuddling with her youngest and DeBoer during their stay in the hospital. "What a life we have built," she captioned the photo simply, tagging her husband. The new father had a sweet rumination on social media as well, writing alongside a photo with his daughter Thursday, "I always wanted to be a Father. I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted 4 beautiful children." Thanking his wife for "creating miracles," DeBoer said he was "not sure how this rugged good ole boy got as lucky as I did, but I truly couldn’t ask for anything more."

Houska and DeBoer announced they were adding a fourth child to their family in August, revealing soon after that they were expecting a little girl. "They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet," the reality star told PopCulture in August of her kids' reaction to finding out they would have a little sister. "It seems like such a good mix," she shared of having three girls and a boy in the family. "Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think it's cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters." Walker's birth was the first that the 16 and Pregnant alum won't have filmed for MTV, having announced in November that she and her family were leaving Teen Mom 2 behind after the most recent season.