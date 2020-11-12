'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska’s Ex Adam Lind Forced to Pay $2K in Child Support

✖

Chelsea Houska's ex, Adam Lind, was ordered to pay $2,000 in back child support after being arrested Aug. 20 on a warrant for failing to pay child support when he was pulled over for expired license plates, reports The Sun. Lind, who shares 11-year-old daughter Aubree with the Teen Mom 2 star, paid $2,000 in bond on the charge, which a South Dakota judge signed over to the division of child support on Nov. 2 to go towards unpaid support.

A clerk for the court told The Sun of the order, "He paid $2,000 bond to get out of jail. The judge took it and put it towards back child support." Lind has a long history of legal troubles, and has been and out of jail for years. In 2018, he gave up his parental rights for his youngest daughter Paislee, whom he fathered with ex-fiancée Taylor Halbur.

Houska married husband Cole DeBoer in 2016, and together the two have welcomed 3-year-old son Watson and 2-year-old daughter Layne. The couple is currently expecting their third child together, a baby girl, which they announced in August. Wednesday, the MTV star announced that after more than a decade on the Teen Mom franchise, she would be leaving the show behind.

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last," Houska wrote on Instagram. "We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this." Houska continued that she was "proud" to have shared her story, and would be focusing next on developing her "family businesses" and brands. "We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!" she concluded.

MTV bade farewell to Houska on social media as well: "From watching her journey as a young mother committed to doing everything possible for her daughter, to seeing her relationship with Cole blossom into a happy marriage to becoming an entrepreneur, our viewers have been there through it all and always looked to Chelsea for inspiration and advice," the network wrote. "As she begins her next chapter, we’re so excited to watch her excel in her future endeavors and look forward to finishing her story this season."