'S.W.A.T.' Replacement on CBS Revealed for Fall 2023

S.W.A.T. is officially getting replaced on CBS' revamped fall schedule. As expected, because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the cop procedural is one of many being pushed to midseason 2024 or later with CBS' new schedule. Though, don't expect its replacement to be much of a match. Kicking off Fridays at 8 p.m. ET this fall will now be The Price is Right at Night and Let's Make a Deal Primetime. While those game shows don't exactly scream "action," they are both pretty iconic.

Even though S.W.A.T. won't be returning in the fall, fans are still happy that it will be returning either way. Back in May, CBS infamously canceled the Shemar Moore-led series after six seasons, and since fans were in an uproar over it, the network and Sony Pictures TV came to an agreement, and just a few days later, CBS reversed the cancellation, giving S.W.A.T. one final season, made up of 13 episodes.

S.W.A.T. being held off for midseason could actually be good news. With the show no longer airing in the fall, that means that the series won't be ending anytime soon. Since Season 6 didn't end on any huge cliffhangers, fans aren't anxiously awaiting to see what happens next, aside from Hondo and Nichelle finally getting married after all this time. This also gives fans time to figure out just what could possibly happen for 20-Squad in their final episodes and wonder if there will be any character comebacks.

Meanwhile, The Price is Right at Night and Let's Make a Deal Primetime could still be shows that fans will be looking forward to, as those are two of the most beloved game shows in the country. There's a reason that they have both been airing for so long, so at least some fans could be happy with the change. Though if those aren't your type, new action game show Raid the Cage will be taking over Fire Country's spot, while classic episodes of Blue Bloods will be airing to round out the night on Fridays.

Hopefully, the strikes come to a resolution soon, and S.W.A.T.'s final season will be here before we know it. In the meantime, the first five seasons of S.W.A.T. are streaming on Netflix, with Season 6 streaming on Paramount+. The sixth season is expected to come to Netflix at a later date, so fans will also have to keep an eye out for that.