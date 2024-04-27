Kim Zolciak Defends Her Shocking 'RIP' Kroy Biermann Death Post

The former reality star is not sorry for the post that left a lot of folks gasping.

Kim Zolciak is standing by her "RIP" post in reference to estranged partner Kroy Biermann, clearing the air about her meaning and slapping at some critics. According to TMZ, she took to Instagram once again to post another black-and-white image with the clarifying information.

"EVERY DAY it's always something new. I'm tired of so much BS being thrown my way. So you want to know 'what died?' Here's the truth," she wrote on the since-deleted post. "I used a picture of BOTH of us and said #RIP – and, frankly, the end of my relationship was like a death of sorts so #RIP to that."

"Do you actually think if Kroy died -- even with all of the issues we've had -- my first instinct would be to go to my Instagram and post #LinkInBio with his pic and #RIP attached?" she added, directly addressing some folks who got up in arms over her post.

One of those people who got upset and surprised was Zolciak's daughter, Ariana Biermann, the 22-year-old Don't Be Tardy alum who shared her reaction on TikTok. "You guys, I had about a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram. I physically don't have any f-ing words," Biermann says in the short clip, repeating a question before asking her followers a question. "What would you do in this situation?"

"Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof," she added. "Let's see what's coming next week. I love you but I just like – my heart, like, tugging. Like, no, the f-?"