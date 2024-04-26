Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why Sister Lindsie Skipped Parents Todd and Julie's Appeal

Savannah Chrisley isn't holding back when it comes to the reason sister Lindsie Chrisley didn't appear at Todd and Julie Chrisley's April 19 appeal hearing regarding their 2022 conviction on federal fraud charges.

Lindsie, who is the daughter of Todd and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, was noticeably absent at the appeal, which was attended by Savannah, her boyfriend Robert Shiver, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley and Faye "Nanny Faye" Chrisley. During the hearing, Todd and Julie's lawyers argued that there was misconduct in their case that led to their conviction. The Chrisley Knows Best couple is currently serving reduced sentences – 10 years for Todd and five years for Julie – in separate federal prisons, having originally been sentenced to a collective 19 years.

Savannah, who is the daughter of Todd and Julie, confirmed in an Instagram Q&A Thursday that she had asked her sister not to attend the appeal. "Did you hear Lindsie's podcast today saying you told her privately NOT to attend?" one follower asked. The Growing Up Chrisley alum answered, "I was not going to address this publicly at all because I didn't feel like there was a need but since Lindsie felt the need to go on her podcast and discuss this in order to help her get her ratings, I will address it."

"I most certainly told her privately not to attend. I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there and that he didn't care to have a relationship with her," she continued. "I said all of these things. I am more than happy that I said that and it's my parents' appeal, they have the right to say who they want there and who they don't."

Savannah alleged that her sister's alleged involvement with the prosecutors in her parents' case was a big factor in her not being there. "With her involvement with the government, my parents didn't want her there," she told her followers. "She had involvement and she has threatened to sue me, that's fine because there's nothing that I'm saying that cannot be backed up via the court records. The FBI read off a letter Lindsie wrote to them in court, so yes, she's correct, I didn't want her to attend."

Savannah ended her answer by claiming that Lindsie was looking to get "fame and attention," concluding, "So God bless her and she should probably worry about her own disastrous life, before discussing me on her podcast. Because I can do the same."

Lindsie spoke of her absence at the appeal during Wednesday's episode of her Southern Tea podcast, saying that she felt it was "in the best interest" for everyone that she not attend. "My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us at the hearing and it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and we would be asked to leave," she said. "And it was a bit mind-blowing to me because I personally feel I was used at the trial and then things changed once the convictions came down and all the relationships pretty much changed." She added, "I also just want to state, no one has any control on who can attend or not. It's mind-blowing to me the mind control and manipulation and I'm just gonna leave it at that."