Ryan Seacrest's Ex Aubrey Paige Bashes 'Haters' Following Surprise Breakup News

Aubree Paige had a message for anyone who has an issue with her recent breakup from Ryan Seacrest. After the former pair confirmed their split, the 26-year-old model took to Instagram with a message for social media users coming at her with hatred. "S/O to my haters, this one's for you 💋 happy #winewednesday," she captioned a video of her sporting in her best swimwear, shades, and while sipping wine. She made her point further with rapper Nicki Minaj's voiceover doing the talking. "I am fully aware of what y'all say about me, number 1...and I don't give a f**k," the rapper says as Paige looks at the camera, seemingly solidifying that she's not phased.

The message came after she confirmed that she and the American Idol staple split after three years together. In a statement to People magazine, a source close to the former couple said, "After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways. They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors."

They were first linked in 2021 and made their red carpet-debut months later. They celebrated their relationship milestones and other accomplishments on social media with loving tributes toward one another.

Seacrest has been in a series of public romances. He dated Dancing With the Stars pro, and judge turned host for three years. Hough would later say she believed their relationship demise was due to her desire for perfection. "Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right," she told Redbook in its August 2014 issue. "I had one foot out because I didn't want to get hurt. And I didn't say what was on my mind because I didn't want to ruffle any feathers." They dated from 2010-2013.

After Hough, Seacrest dated Shayna Taylor. They were on and off until their final split in 2020.