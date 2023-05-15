'S.W.A.T.' Gets New Streaming Home

S.W.A.T. will be easier to watch than ever before. Just days after CBS reversed its decision to cancel Shemar Moore's crime procedural, Netflix picked up the streaming rights for the first five seasons. The episodes will be available on the streamer starting Wednesday.

Netflix made a "substantial" deal with Sony Pictures Television, the show's lead producer, for the first five seasons, reports Deadline. The sixth season will be available in the fall. The Season 6 finale, titled "Legacy," airs on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, ahead of the Fire Country and Blue Bloods season finales.

CBS' current deal for S.W.A.T. is similar to its other shows, where the current seasons are exclusive to Paramount+ while they are ongoing. The first five seasons of S.W.A.T. have already disappeared from Paramount+. Hulu also has the first three seasons available.

S.W.A.T. stars Moore as LAPD Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr., who is promoted to squad leader at the start of the series while police try to ease tensions between residents and police. Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Rochelle Ayes also star in the series. It was developed by Shawn Ryan (The Shield) and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and was inspired by the 1975 series and the 2003 movie of the same name.

Despite being one of the rare network dramas to see its audience grow from year to year, CBS canceled S.W.A.T. on May 5. Days later, CBS reversed its decision and ordered a seventh and final season. The season will include only 13 episodes, making it by far the shortest season yet. (The previous shortest was the COVID-delayed Season 4, which had 18 episodes. The other seasons have between 21 and 23 episodes.)

"Ayyeee!!!!! We did it [S.W.A.T. fam]!!!" Moore wrote on Instagram after the cancelation reversal. "[S.W.A.T.] is coming back for a 7th and Final season with 13 Episodes!!! Thank you to all of you for the continued and amazing support!! Let's go."

Ryan's newest series, The Night Agent, has also been a hit for Netflix. That show was also produced by Sony Pictures Television and was quickly renewed for a second season. The show stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent working at the White House who discovers a vast conspiracy within the government. The show is based on the book by Matthew Quirk. Netflix also found success with Sony Pictures TV's The Blacklist, which airs on NBC and finishes up its 10-season run in July.