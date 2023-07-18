'Blue Bloods': CBS to Re-Air Classic Episodes Amidst Hollywood Strikes

Classic episodes of Blue Bloods are coming back to CBS! As Hollywood has started to shut down due to the ongoing strikes, many networks have been reworking their fall schedules to not include new episodes of original scripted series. CBS has released a revamped fall schedule doing just that, but it won't be completely stripped of original scripted content, as there will be reruns of certain shows, and Blue Bloods is one of them.

Ahead of Blue Bloods Season 14, which will now air during midseason 2024 or later, CBS will be airing classic episodes of the long-running cop procedural. Sticking to its staple timeslot of 10 p.m. ET on Fridays, the network will be showing fan-favorite episodes from throughout the 13 seasons as fans prepare for yet another season with the Reagans. Of course, what those fan-favorite episodes will be is unknown, but since there are almost 300 episodes to choose from, it will be fun to see what it will be each week.

Blue Bloods is only going to be one of five CBS shows that will continue to air in the fall, reruns, at least, and the only one that is doing a classics rerun, which really says a lot. It is going to be fun to watch an episode from an earlier season right before watching Season 14, though hopefully, it's not any episode that is filled with heartbreak because that is not fun at all, especially when you know it's going to happen.

If fans don't want to wait until the fall to watch classic episodes of Blue Bloods, every season is available to stream on Paramount+. However, Blue Bloods is streaming for free on Pluto TV. There is a 24/7 channel strictly dedicated to the long-running procedural, and they all go in order. So there are plenty of chances to watch older episodes of Blue Bloods, but at least the fall fans won't have to be without Blue Bloods, even if it won't be new episodes.

CBS has yet to announce premiere dates for most of the fall schedule, so fans will just have to keep an eye out to see when they can expect classic Blue Bloods episodes to make their way back to TV. That being said, the network has been re-airing Season 13 episodes during hiatus already, still on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET, so it won't be too much of a change, just the fact that they're opening up to the entire series in the fall, and it's going to be great to see what other episodes will be airing, especially since it's been a long time for some of them.