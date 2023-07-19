'FBI' Spinoff Sets TV Premiere on CBS

CBS' revised fall 2023 schedule has been released, and an FBI series is joining the fun. Paramount+'s FBI True, produced by Efran Films Canada for See It Now Studios, will be making its broadcast TV debut in the fall when it airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, following Big Brother. To make it even better, reruns of FBI will be airing right after FBI True, so while it's not a triple-threat FBI Tuesday night, fans will still be getting a double dose of the franchise.

FBI True initially premiered on Paramount+ back in February and already has three seasons and 30 episodes under its belt, with each episode ranging between 22-28 minutes long. The true crime docuseries centers on actual FBI agents as they talk about their toughest cases with other agents. Viewers get an inside look at the investigations behind some of the biggest cases the FBI worked on as the agents talk about the triumphs, tragedies, and real truths of their jobs, hence the title of the show.

While FBI True isn't technically a full-blown spinoff from FBI, the series is from FBI co-creator Craig Turk and obviously still centers on the FBI, just the actual Federal Bureau of Investigation. It still gives fans the chance to watch an FBI series, and this time, they will be able to get an inside look from actual FBI agents, which will surely still have a lot of action, and maybe even more. Luckily, there will be reruns of FBI on after, which is still better than nothing and will still get fans ready for next season, whenever that may be.

Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, many networks have had to rework their fall schedules to not include original scripted content or at least new episodes of said original scripted content. CBS previously released a fall schedule, but now they have a whole new one that is made up of unscripted and acquired series, as well as reruns of some CBS favorites. What this means for FBI True's future on the network is unknown, but it's possible that CBS could make room for the series either during midseason or on a later schedule when other shows are back on hiatus so that all episodes could air. For now, though, fans will just have to look forward to the show's broadcast TV debut this fall or watch all three seasons now on Paramount+.