'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise': Shawn Supports Alliya's Transition With Special Gift in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star Shawn is going above and beyond to show his support for girlfriend Alliya amid her transition journey. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC series, Shawn presents Alliya with a very special gift during their first night together in Brazil – and Alliya couldn't be more appreciative.

Shawn, who works as a hairstylist in West Hollywood, reveals upon unpacking his bags that he brought Alliya all sorts of hairpieces, wigs and extensions to help her switch up her look. "I have the love of the hair, so it's gonna be fun making you all the different versions of you," Shawn tells a shocked and delighted Alliya.

Unpacking bundle after bundle of different kinds of hair, Alliya exclaims, "I have hair forever now. Oh my God!" She adds to the camera later, "It means so much that Shawn bought me all this hair. ... I'm feeling like a queen. I'm feeling very special." Swimming joyfully in the packages of hair brought from California that are all laid out on her bed, Alliya tells Shawn, "It's amazing," hugging him as she thanks him for the gift.

"I brought all these wigs and pieces in order to show her that I'm supporting her, that I want her to be happy," says Shawn, who first met Alliya three years ago as Douglas, as she was assigned male at birth before embracing her true identity as a trans woman. He adds, "But I don't know how this transition has affected Alliya as a person or how it will affect us in the future. ... I know I love Douglas' personality. We put that to the test for three years and now we have this twist. I'm hoping that I will love Alliya just as much."

Shawn and Alliya, who met online during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been navigating the changes in their relationship surrounding Alliya's transition. As a gay man, Shawn has gone on his own personal journey as he has learned to love and accept Alliya for who she is. But will their relationship be able to go the distance now that he's in Brazil?

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.