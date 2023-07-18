CBS Fall 2023 Schedule Gets Major Overhaul Due to Hollywood Strikes

By Megan Behnke

While CBS announced its fall schedule back in May, it was expected that the network would put out a revision due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Many networks have been putting out strike-proof schedules, starting with ABC, and with The CW recently making a change to its own fall schedule, CBS is the latest to do so.

It was previously reported that CBS was eyeing Paramount+ originals to air in the fall, and now, with the revised schedule, that has turned true. Along with fan-favorite game shows such as The Price is Right at Night and Let's Make a Deal Primetime, the network will be airing Paramount+ originals FBI True, with SEAL Team making a return to CBS as well. Paramount Network's Yellowstone will also be making its broadcast TV debut, among others. There will also be reruns of NCIS, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and FBI. Take a look below at CBS' revised fall schedule for the 2023-24 broadcast season!

Mondays

ncis-cast-unearth-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

8 PM — Lotería Loca (Series premiere)

9 PM — NCIS (Rerun)

10 PM — TBA Paramount+ Original

Tuesdays

fbi-zeeko-zaki-missy-peregrym.jpg
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

8 PM — Big Brother (Season 25)

9 PM — FBI True (Broadcast premiere)

10 PM — FBI (Rerun)

Wednesdays

jeff-probst-survivor-44-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

8 PM — Survivor (Season 45)

9:30 PM — The Amazing Race (Season 35)

Thursdays

seal-team-david-boreanaz-neil-brown-jr.jpg
(Photo: Monty Brinton/Paramount+)

8 PM — Big Brother

9 PM — Buddy Games (Series premiere)

10 PM — The Challenge: USA (Season 2)

Later in the year:

8 PM — Young Sheldon (Rerun)

8:30 PM — Ghosts (Rerun)

9 PM — UK: Ghosts (U.S. premiere, two episodes)

10 PM — SEAL Team (CBS return, Season 5)

Fridays

blue-bloods-close-to-home-cbs.jpg
(Photo: CBS)

8 PM — The Price is Right at Night/Let's Make a Deal Primetime

9 PM — Raid the Cage (Series premiere)

10 PM — Blue Bloods Classics

Saturdays

48-hours-cbs.jpg
(Photo: CBS)

8 PM — Encores and Sports

10 PM — 48 Hours (Season 37)

Sundays

yellowstone-season-5-kevin-costner-paramount-network.jpg
(Photo: Paramount Network)

Football Singleheader Sundays:

7 PM — 60 Minutes (Season 56)

8 PM — Yellowstone (Two episodes, broadcast premiere)

10 PM — Big Brother

Football Doubleheader Sundays:

7 PM — NFL Overrun

7:30 PM — 60 Minutes

9 PM — Yellowstone

10 PM — Big Brother

