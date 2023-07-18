CBS Fall 2023 Schedule Gets Major Overhaul Due to Hollywood Strikes

While CBS announced its fall schedule back in May, it was expected that the network would put out a revision due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Many networks have been putting out strike-proof schedules, starting with ABC, and with The CW recently making a change to its own fall schedule, CBS is the latest to do so.

It was previously reported that CBS was eyeing Paramount+ originals to air in the fall, and now, with the revised schedule, that has turned true. Along with fan-favorite game shows such as The Price is Right at Night and Let's Make a Deal Primetime, the network will be airing Paramount+ originals FBI True, with SEAL Team making a return to CBS as well. Paramount Network's Yellowstone will also be making its broadcast TV debut, among others. There will also be reruns of NCIS, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and FBI. Take a look below at CBS' revised fall schedule for the 2023-24 broadcast season!