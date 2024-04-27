Reality TV Host Stephanie Sparks Dead at 50

Stephanie Sparks was known as co-host of 'The Big Break.'

Stephanie Sparks, a memorable cable TV personality and LPGA athlete, has died. She was 50.

Sparks' death, which occurred on April 13, was announced via an obituary posted on Kepner Funeral Homes' website. No cause of death was revealed in the death announcement. TV viewers will remember Sparks for her work on The Big Break, a Golf Channel reality TV competition that saw players compete in a series of golf challenges.

(Photo: kenneth e. dennis/icon smi/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image)

"Stephanie graced our world with her presence and leaves behind cherished memories of laughter, kindness, and warmth," the obituary reads.

Her Big Break co-host, Tom Abbott spoke out in reaction to the news, praising Sparks' work on the reality TV series.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the death of Stephanie Sparks," Abbott wrote on Instagram. "We worked together as hosts for 7 seasons of Big Break. In total, I believe Steph hosted 17 seasons of the show, she was a crucial part of the Big Break success story. Always well prepared and coming from a professional golf background, Steph knew what the contestants were going through as they chased their dreams on the show, she brought a unique prospective that worked so well."

He added, "My thoughts are with her family. I know this news will be very sad to the many folks who worked on the show and to all of you who watched."