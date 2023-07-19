CBS Replaces 'So Help Me Todd' in Fall 2023 Schedule

CBS' revamped fall 2023 schedule means no So Help Me Todd, but now fans know what will be replacing the soon-to-be sophomore dramedy on the lineup. In the fall, CBS will be welcoming the UK version of the sitcom Ghosts to America, with a full hour of the series on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, though after the reality competition Buddy Games ends its run.

With a premiere date still TBD, Buddy Games is based on the comedy film of the same name directed by Josh Duhamel. The actor hosts the new series, which unites six teams of friends who met at various stages in their lives at a lakeside location for an adult summer camp adventure where they get the chance to play "buddy games," where they will be able to relive their glory days while competing in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges as they also bunk in the same lake house together.

Meanwhile, UK: Ghosts will then be taking over the 9 p.m. ET timeslot on Thursdays after Buddy Games ends. The series, much like the American version, follows a couple who inherit a country mansion, only for it to be filled with needy ghosts. The series is set to air its fifth and final season later this year on BBC One, but a premiere date has not been announced. At least fans stateside will be able to finally see what the American version is based on and how similar and different the two shows are, especially since the UK one will be following the American one.

Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, many networks, like CBS, have been needing to rework their fall schedules and push their scripted series to midseason 2024 or later. CBS' fall schedule now includes mostly unscripted and acquired shows, as well as reruns of some of CBS' best shows. With no end in sight for either strike, it's unknown when Hollywood could be getting back to normal. At least it seems that CBS will be getting fans entertained this fall with plenty of variety. It may be hard to get used to, but hopefully, this won't last forever, and that studios, WGA, and SAG will come to a fair agreement soon.

CBS has yet to announce premiere dates for their fall schedule, but it can be expected that will be within the next month or so, or earlier. For now, fans will just have to wait and see and look forward to seeing both Buddy Games and UK: Ghosts when they come to the network this fall, even if it is in place of So Help Me Todd.