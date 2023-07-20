'Fire Country' Replaced in CBS' Fall 2023 Schedule

CBS revealed a revised fall schedule, and as expected, Fire Country is getting replaced, at least for now. Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the firefighter drama won't be airing its second season in the fall. Instead, airing on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET will be new reality series Raid the Cage. While it may not involve firefighters or drama, it still may be a formidable replacement.

Airing after The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal, Raid the Cage will follow two teams of two facing off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before time runs out. By answering trivia questions correctly, players can add seconds to the clock, giving teammates the chance to not only have more time to grab more prizes but maybe even take home a new car and other electronics. After three rounds are played, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game and keeps what they grabbed. They also play the final round for a bigger and better prize.

It may not have edge-of-your-seat emergencies and romances, but it sounds like the show will still keep fans on the edge of their seats. This game show definitely seems like it's going to be an entertaining one, and even though Fire Country won't be on the schedule, at least Raid the Cage will still have some action, even if it won't be the kind of action Fire Country has.

There is some good news to come out of CBS' revised schedule. Fire Country may not be coming back in the fall, but Max Thieriot will still be there. Military drama SEAL Team will be making a return to CBS after moving to Paramount+ during Season 5. So instead of getting Thieriot as an inmate firefighter, fans will be getting him as a Navy SEAL, and luckily it's going to be the fifth season, so fans won't have to see Thieriot's Clay Spenser deal with some heartbreaking changes.

Premiere dates for the fall have yet to be released, but hopefully, CBS will announce dates soon. Fall isn't that far away, so it's likely it will be in the coming months. In the meantime, though, fans can watch the first season of Fire Country in full on Paramount+, but Fire Country is coming to DVD this fall, and that is a set release date, and there will be bonus content, so that might be even better.