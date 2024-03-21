'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Defends Herself From Fans Criticizing Her Actions After Garrison's Death

Christine Brown is responding to criticism of her social media behavior in the wake of Garrison Brown's death. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram more than two weeks after the son of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown died by apparent suicide at 25, addressing comments from fans that she appears to have gotten for continuing to post on social media after Garrison's passing.

"I have to keep working, because it's what I understand, it's what I know. It's what I know I need to do," said an emotional Christine, who announced her split from Kody in 2021 – a year before Janelle and Meri Brown would do the same. "For me, working means some of the time posting on social media. Those of you that have understood it's just what I have to do to keep moving forward, thank you so much."

Christine added that "it's a terrible thing to lose your son," before admitting, "We're going to miss him all the time, every single day for the rest of our lives, so we've got to keep moving forward 'cause otherwise I would just want to stay in bed all day." The TLC personality continued, "For me, working means posting, and so I'm going to keep doing that, because that's what I understand. That's what I know how to do. Thank you for understanding that."

For the fans who have been supportive of her family during this time, Christine thanked them from "the bottom of [her] heart," concluding with an emotional message of connection. "Please, start reaching out to people that you love and let them know," she said. "If you feel like calling somebody you've got to call them. Just reach out and continue doing it. Thank you so much."

Christine has posted numerous things about Garrison since his passing, first posting a video of her late family member building a flowerbed with her daughter, Truely. "Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," she wrote in the post. "We'll miss him forever."

Most recently, Christine shared how she was honoring Garrison on St. Patrick's Day. "I made Garrison's favorite breakfast today (tinted green, obviously)," she wrote. "We're always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily. It's such a difficult balance embracing life and daily routines like celebrating holidays and working while grieving. So, hey, I made his favorite for St. Patrick's Day!"

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.