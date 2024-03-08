'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Honors Garrison Brown With Video Following His Death

Christine Brown is paying tribute to Garrison Brown after the tragic death of the 25-year-old Sister Wives son on Tuesday. The TLC personality took to Instagram Thursday to share a video of former sister wife Janelle Brown's son with ex Kody Brown building a flower bed for Christine's daughter Truely Brown.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine wrote in the caption. "We'll miss him forever." She went on to add the hashtags "gratitude," "miss you," "love you," and "tell those you love that you love them."

Flagstaff Police Department confirmed Tuesday that Garrison had been found dead by his 22-year-old brother Gabriel in what is believed to be a suicide. "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating," Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II told PEOPLE at the time.

Janelle and Kody announced Garrison's death that same day, writing in a joint statement on social media that they were "deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy." The former TLC couple, who confirmed the end of their polygamous marriage in December 2022, continued, "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Janelle's former sister wife Meri Brown, who also ended her relationship with Kody in 2022, reposted their statement with her own comment: "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!" Kody and Christine Brown's 27-year-old daughter Mykelti Padron similarly shared the statement on her Instagram Story, adding, "I love you bro."

Less than a week before his sudden death, Garrison shared the news on Instagram that he had adopted a new cat named Ms. Buttons. "Newest [addition] to my home, Ms Buttons," he wrote alongside photos with his new pet. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady"

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.