'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Shares Baby Pictures of Garrison Brown Following His Death

Christine Brown is remembering Garrison Brown after the 25-year-old son of fellow Sister Wives star Janelle Brown died on March 5. Sharing photos Thursday of Garrison throughout his childhood, Christine wrote that Janelle's son with their mutual ex, Kody Brown, was a blessing throughout his life.

"I've been scanning all my 35 mm camera film and found some gold mines! He truly blessed our lives," she wrote, adding the hashtags "always missing you" and "tell your story." Christine previously shared an Instagram video of Garrison building a flower bed for her daughter, Truely Brown, writing last week, "Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed. We'll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem."

Garrison died on March 5 of apparent suicide in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to police. Janelle and Kody confirmed the loss of their son soon after news broke in a joint social media statement. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," the statement read. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison was laid to rest in a private viewing with family and friends Saturday, including Kody and Janelle's other children – Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19 – as well as Kody's other children with former Christine as well as their former sister wife Meri Brown and current wife Robyn Brown.

Garrison's sister Maddie paid tribute to her brother on Instagram following the viewing, writing, "Our hearts [are] broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I'll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.