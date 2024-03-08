'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shares Photo With Kids Following Son Garrison's Death

Janelle Brown is leaning on family following the death of her and ex Kody Brown's son, Garrison Brown. After the 25-year-old Sister Wives star passed away on March 5 of an apparent suicide, his mother took to Instagram three days later to share a family photo featuring all of her children and their families that was taken at Christmas.

"I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this," the TLC star wrote in the caption of the photo, which featured Garrison as well as Janelle and Kody's other kids, Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19. "I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

Following Garrison's death, Janelle and Kody, who confirmed their split in 2022, released a joint statement. "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," the parents wrote at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Since then, the Sister Wives family has banded together to pay tribute to their late loved one. Janelle's former sister wife Meri Brown, who also ended her relationship with Kody in 2022, shared the notice of Garrison's death on her Instagram, writing, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!" Kody and Christine Brown's 27-year-old daughter Mykelti Padron similarly shared the notice on her Instagram Story, adding, "I love you bro."

Thursday, Kody's other ex, Christine Brown, took to social media to share a video of Garrison building a flower bed for Christine's daughter Truely Brown. "Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," she wrote in the caption. "We'll miss him forever." She would go on to add the hashtags "gratitude," "miss you," "love you," and "tell those you love that you love them."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.