'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Laid to Rest in Funeral Service With Entire Family

Sister Wives son Garrison Brown has been laid to rest by his family after the son of Janelle Brown and her ex-husband Kody Brown died last week at the age of 25. Mykelti Padron, the daughter of Kody and his ex Christine Brown, revealed to her Patreon followers that she had been in Flagstaff, Arizona, to attend the funeral.

"I was in Flagstaff last week with my husband and all of my family. It was for obvious reasons. My brother passed away," she said tearfully in a video reposted by @withoutacrystalball. Explaining that she's someone who likes to look for the good in all situations, Padron added, "I've got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that." She noted that the family has "some more things" in honor of Garrison planned for the future, including a Brown family reunion in Wyoming, "and a lot of my family, most of them, are going to honor him."

Garrison's cousin, Emma Brown, also shared the latest family update on Instagram over the weekend, paying tribute to the late TLC personality, whose birth name was Robert Garrison Brown. "Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could've heard before I had to say goodbye," Emma wrote alongside a slideshow of memories with her cousin. "We love you. I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don't know if I have the right words to say I'll miss you." She concluded, "You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god I hope he's giving you peace. I love you Robert."

Garrison died by apparent suicide on March 5, in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to police. Janelle and Kody confirmed the tragic news soon after in a joint social media statement. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," the statement read. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Kody and Janelle are also parents to Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19. In 2022, Kody and Janelle confirmed that they had ended their spiritual relationship of 32 years, soon after Kody's other wife Christine Brown left the plural family in 2021. Not long after, Kody's wife Meri Brown announced their split, leaving him married to only Robyn Brown.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.