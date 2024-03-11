'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's Siblings Pay Tribute to Him Following His Death

The siblings of late Sister Wives star Garrison Brown are mourning his death. After the son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown passed away on March 5 at the age of 25, his various family members have been paying tribute to their late loved one, with 28-year-old Maddie Brown posting a photo Sunday of her children with their uncle.

"My words seem to fall short," she wrote. "Our hearts [are] broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother." Maddie continued, "God be with you till we meet again. I'll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."

Garrison's sister also included a quote in her caption from author Jamie Anderson that reads, "Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It's all the love you want to give but cannot. All the unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hallow of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go." Gwendlyn Brown, who is Garrison's half-sibling via dad Kody, reposted Maddie's tribute on her Instagram Story, commenting, "Uncle bob in his natural element," referring to Garrison's birth name, Robert Garrison Brown.

Garrison died by apparent suicide on March 5, in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to police. His parents were quick to confirm the news of Garrison's passing in a joint social media statement. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," the statement read. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

In addition to Garrison and Maddie, Kody and Janelle are parents to adult children Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19. Kody and Janelle confirmed in 2022 that they had ended their spiritual relationship of 32 years soon after Kody's other wife Christine Brown left the plural family in 2021 and shortly before wife Meri Brown announced she and Kody had also split. Kody remains married to only Robyn Brown now.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.