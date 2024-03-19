'Sister Wives': Garrison Brown's Sister Savanah Brown Shares Emotional Tribute

Sister Wives daughter Savanah Brown is paying tribute to her late brother Garrison Brown. The 19-year-old took to Instagram Monday to remember her older brother two weeks after the 25-year-old son of Kody Brown and his ex Janelle Brown died by suicide.

"Two weeks ago, on Tuesday March 5, my older brother Garrison took his own life," Savanah wrote alongside photos of her brother throughout the years. "I'm having a hard time understanding it. But I know now, more than anything, that my brother Garrison is no longer in any more pain."

The teen continued, "Every time I see a car that looks like his on the road, I briefly wonder if it's him on his way home from work before I am reminded that he is gone. When I make PB&Js, I am reminded of him. When I look up at the night sky, he is there." She pleaded, "I deeply hope that anyone who may be reading this never underestimates how big of a hole their loss would leave. Persevere, for the sake of your family, for the sake of your friends, for the sake of the ones who love you," adding the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255) – to the end of her message.

Garrison died by apparent suicide on March 5, in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to police. Janelle and Kody confirmed the loss in their family in a joint social media statement soon after. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," the statement read. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison was laid to rest days later in a small private viewing with family and friends. Janelle and Kody are also parents to Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Hunter, 27, and Gabriel, 22, and Garrison had half-siblings through his dad's marriages with ex-sister wives Christine Brown and Meri Brown as well as through his current marriage to Robyn Brown.

Following the service, Garrison's sister Maddie paid tribute to her late brother on Instagram, writing, "Our hearts [are] broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I'll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-TALK) will always remain available.