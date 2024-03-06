'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Dies by Suicide

Garrison Brown of the TLC reality TV show Sister Wives has died. Garrison was the son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, who have confirmed his death. He was 25.

TMZ reports that the late reality TV personality's brother Gabriel found Garrison's body at a Flagstaff, Arizona, residence on Tuesday morning. Local police were then called to the house. Based on preliminary findings, the cause of death was an apparent suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound; foul play is reportedly not considered a possibility.

No other details on the case are available, except that the home where Garrison (whose full name was Robert Garrison Brown) died is believed to be the one he purchased a few years ago.

Garrison's parents Kody and Janelle issued the following statement via Instagram in confirmation of the tragic passing: "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

TLC issued this statement to PEOPLE magazine: "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Janelle and Kody spiritually married in 1993 and went on to have six children: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah. In December 2022, the couple announced that they had separated. Janelle was the second sister wife to leave after Christine Brown announced the year before that she had left Kody. Shortly following Janelle's announcement, Meri Brown revealed that she and Kody had also parted ways, leaving Robyn Brown as Kody's sole remaining wife.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.