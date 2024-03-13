'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown 'Brought to Tears' Over Fan Response to Son Garrison's Death

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has been "brought to tears" after learning that people have been making donations to animal shelters in honor of her late son Garrison Brown, who died on March 5 at age 25. Janelle took to Instagram Tuesday to share photos of her son with some of his cats alongside website screenshots for Flagstaff, Arizona's High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary.

"I have been brought to tears again. I'm being told about everyone's donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsancutary in Garrison's name," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."

Garrison died of apparent suicide in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to police. Janelle and her ex, Garrison's father Kody Brown, confirmed the tragic news soon after in a joint social media statement. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," the statement read. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Less than a week before his death, Garrison announced on Instagram that he had adopted a new cat named Ms. Buttons. "Newest [addition] to my home, Ms Buttons," he wrote alongside photos with the new member of the family. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady"

Saturday, Garrison was laid to rest in a small private viewing with family and friends. Kody and Janelle also share children Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19, and Kody also has children with former sister wives Christine Brown and Meri Brown as well as with his current wife Robyn Brown.

Garrison's sister Maddie (Brown) Brush paid tribute to her brother on Instagram following the service. "Our hearts [are] broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother," she wrote. "God be with you till we meet again. I'll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.