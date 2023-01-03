'Sister Wives': Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle for Changing After Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is supporting Janelle Brown for standing up to her father, Kody Brown, after calling off their union. Gwendlyn is the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, who separated from Kody in November 2021. Janelle and Meri Brown both split from Kody last year, leaving Robyn Brown as Kody's last wife.

On Dec. 30, Gwendlyn, 21, published another YouTube video sharing her response to the third Sister Wives episode of Season 17, which aired in September. That episode featured a scene where Christine's daughter Ysabel, 19, returned to college, a move Kody disapproved of because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Janelle stepped in to defend Ysabel and told Kody he would not be at risk because Ysabel would be away at school.

"I love her getting confident," Gwendlyn said of Janelle as she watched the scene. "That's hot of her. Janelle's cool as hell." Gwendlyn was also shocked to see her mother Christine remind Kody that Ysabel can remember to take a COVID-19 test herself.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Christine said that Kody's lack of support for Ysabel was one of the final straws for her. Kody even refused to travel to New Jersey, where Ysabel needed to go for major surgery to correct her scoliosis. "I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect," Christine said in August 2022. "I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it."

"I know he has like a lot of good excuses, but like at the same time, we just want our dad to show up," a visibly emotional Gwendlyn said as she watched events unfold. "It's tough when there's a lot of kids." She also nodded in agreement during a clip in which Robyn noted that Kody's children "need their dad."

Janelle and Meri confirmed they separated from Kody during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special that aired in December. Janelle said she tried to make the relationship work, but it became impossible. "I never thought that I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I began to wonder if we're compatible anymore," Janelle said on the show. "Maybe this doesn't work anymore for me. I don't know."

Kody and Meri were legally married from 1990 to 2014 when Kody divorced her so he could marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous relationship. Janelle and Kody began a spiritual union in 1993, just over a year before Kody and Christine began their spiritual union. Kody shares a daughter with Meri, six children with Janelle, six children with Christine, and two children with Robyn. Sister Wives is available to stream on Discovery+.