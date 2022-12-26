'Sister Wives': Did TLC Air Christmas Episode Amid Kody Brown Dramas?

Sister Wives has not been short on shocking moments this season, and many fans were wondering if TLC would air a Christmas episode amid the Brown family drama. Unfortunately for the show's dedicated viewers, the network did not air a new episode of Sister Wives on Christmas night, which fell on a Sunday. This is the night that new episodes typically air, but the series previously ended its 17th season on Dec. 11.

Over the course of the new season, it has become known that Kody Brown is effectively split from all of his wives except Robyn, his fourth wife. In an early Season 17 episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine were seen arguing about their split, and whether or not they're actually divorced. During the episode, Kody revealed that he had not considered the term "divorce" for what he and Christine have been going through, until he heard it from their daughter. "I was sitting there talking with Truely and she's like, 'Well, you and Mom are divorced,'" Kody recalled. "It was a little bit news to me."

Expressing frustration about the use of the term, Kody said, "We never made an official agreement. We never signed a paper. We never agreed. We never went to our church leaders and said, 'Hey, we're divorced' or 'We want a divorce.'" Robyn then chimes in, "Usually our church would say you're divorced, you have to go ask for a divorce. You have to get paperwork, you have to get approval. You have to approve that the marriage is broken." Janelle added, "Christine saying 'I'm divorced' is sort of invalidating our beliefs. We're spiritually married to Kody by our church."

Ultimately, Christine does not agree with Kody and her former sister-wives, as she feels she can call the split whatever she wants since there was no legal binding between herself and them. "Since I don't have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we had to go through," she explained. "Neither of us are a part of that religion anymore. So, me just saying I'm divorced? I don't see the problem in that at all." Sister Wives is currently on a break but will return for the second Season 17 One on One tell-all episode on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. It's also available to stream on discovery+.