Christine Brown Shares Glimpse at Her Final Day on 'Sister Wives' in Arizona

Christine Brown's split from ex-husband Kody Brown has been a big part of Sister Wives' newest season. Now, ahead of the show's Season 17: One-on-One Part 2 special, Christine has shared a glimpse at her final day working on the showing Arizona. The 50-year-old took to TikTok to reveal a few behind-the-scenes peeks, including one at the confessional studio, wherein she bared many emotions to the cameras.

"This is the last day I am on the set in Flagstaff. And it is a little bittersweet," she said in the short clip. "This is the couch, right here, that I've sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings. This is the last time and it's a little bittersweet." In a caption on the video, she shared that the video was actually filmed prior to the day she shared it, Tuesday, Dec. 27. "I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set," she wrote. "I travel [sic] back-and-forth- for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!"

Over the course of the new season, it has become known that Kody Brown is effectively split from all of his wives except Robyn, his fourth wife, but his split from Christine seems to be the most heated. In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17: One-on-One Part 2 special — shared by Us Weekly — Kody says, "Christine s— talked Janelle and Meri for two years to me. This is why I was getting frustrated." Kody goes on to say that Christine accused him of "sleeping with the enemy" amid their more than 25-year marriage.

"I'd talk about reconciling with Meri and Christine loses it," Kody alleges in the video. He later says, "I'm going, 'I understand that Janelle has certain nuances or quirks ... but I love her and I'm still in this relationship with her,'" And you're telling me that she mistreated you." Kody was also asked if Christine expressed feelings of being threatened by Janelle, to which he responded, "Not now!"

The 53-year-old also added that while they are close now, he allegedly "spent two years listening to" Christine speak negatively about Janelle. Sister Wives is currently on a break but will return for the second Season 17 One on One tell-all episode on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. It's also available to stream on discovery+.