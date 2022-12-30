Christine Brown Reveals If She's Leaving 'Sister Wives' Amid Kody Brown Split

Over the course of Sister Wives Season 17, it's been revealed that Kody Brown has effectively split from all of his wives except Robyn, his fourth wife. It's his split from Christine that seems to be the most heated, which has had many fans wondering if she will leave the show, now that they are no longer together. Well, fans can rest assured that Christine is not going anywhere, as she took to TikTok to reveal that she has no intention of exiting Sister Wives.

"I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," Christine told her TikTik followers in a video posted just ahead of the new year. She is already getting her new Utah house set up for filming. "So you can see behind me, this is our where I sit," Christine said in the clip, sharing a little behind-the-scenes tour of her new space. "The producer sits in this lovely desk that he made behind me." She then added, "It's my basement, it's unfinished. It's super awesome. It's like my favorite room in the house is the basement."

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife.

Previously, speaking to PEOPLE, Christine shared that Janelle was the person she received the most support from through her and Kody's split. "Janelle and I are really good friends," she told the outlet. "She's been supportive from the get-go." After separating from Kody, and leaving polygamy entirely, Christine has opened up about the experience, saying, "When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried. That was so hard."

"It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well," she continued, then going on to explain that she's not had contact with her other sister wives. "I hadn't been that close to Robyn, I hadn't been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards," Christine told PEOPLE. "I didn't even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle's graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that's the only contact I've had with them." Sister Wives has been on a break but will return for the second Season 17 "One on One" tell-all episode on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. It's also available to stream on discovery+.