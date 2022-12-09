'Sister Wives': Another Wife Divorcing Kody Brown

Janelle Brown is no longer a sister wife. The Sister Wives star has officially split from Kody Brown after months of rumored separation, reported In Touch. "Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source told the outlet, explaining that she had "outgrew him." Gwendlyn Brown, Christine's daughter, fueled speculation when she accidentally revealed that only Meri and Robyn remained as wives during a TikTok Live in November. Christine's aunt, Kristyn Decker, also told In Touch in November Janelle had left Kody "a long time ago. "As far as any relationship, any marriage goes, I think [Janelle's] similar to, in Meri Brown's situation where she's just staying in a marriage that's not really a marriage," Kristyn told In Touch.

"I don't think they've had a marriage for a long, long, long time. It's just platonic." Kristyn claimed that Kody tried to push Janelle away for his own sake as his religion, the fundamentalist Mormon sect known as Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), looks down on men who leave their wives more harshly than when a woman chooses to separate. "That's why [Kody] wants them to leave," Kristyn claimed. "If they're going to, if they kick him out, then they are looked down upon much worse. Kody's got to get them to [leave on their own]." Since their marriage in 1993, Janelle and Kody have been together for almost three decades. However, their relationship is said to have been strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a parent of six kids herself and a 23-member family with strict rules to follow, Janelle decided to ignore Kody's advice, telling him to "F— off" during a heated argument about their 2020 holiday plans.

In January 2022, an insider told Us Weekly that a split between Janelle and Kody was inevitable, bolstered by Christine Brown's decision to leave the patriarch. Christine's separation from Kody was a significant storyline during season 17 of Sister Wives, but Janelle and the Brown patriarch have rarely appeared united in recent seasons. While on the most recent season of Sister Wives, Janelle admitted to the cameras that she seriously doubted her role as a polygamist."My children are almost grown and there's not a huge necessity anymore to stay," Janelle confessed during the Jan. 16 episode. He is only legally married to wife, Robyn Brown. "With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it's easy to walk away."