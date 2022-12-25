'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Thrives During Holiday With Daughters Amid Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is spending the holidays with daughters Madison Brush and Savanah Brown following her split from Kody Brown after 29 years of spiritual marriage. The Sister Wives star, who confirmed she and Kody were no longer together during an episode of the TLC show earlier this month, reposted an Instagram Story added by 25-year-old daughter Maddie of her 18-year-old sister Savanah putting together a puzzle.

"Christmas puzzles are a thing with @janellebrown117, @_savanahbrown_ and I. So, here we gooooo!" Maddie wrote on the photo. Janelle is also mother to children Logan, Garrison, Hunter and Gabe with Kody, pointing out during the finale of the most recent season of Sister Wives that she felt her children's father was asking her to choose between him and their six kids together.

(Photo: Janelle Brown)

"It basically feels like I'm being forced to choose between my children and this group. I don't feel like my children are welcome," she admitted ahead of a blowout argument over the issue with Kody. "This is the same ol' argument. I don't need to be beaten into submission, made to kowtow. I'm just not. I just don't need this," she added. "In the last 18 months, I've realized that I'm pretty good. I'm independent, and I'm not going to stand here and be yelled at. I just don't need it. I don't deserve it and I don't need it."

On Dec. 12, an inside source told InTouch Weekly that Janelle "needed to move on" from her marriage to Kody, adding that the couple "grew apart" and "weren't compatible anymore." The source added, "She's looking forward to leaving all that baggage behind and starting a new life." Janelle later confirmed the split during the show's One-on-One special, making her the second of Kody's wives to leave him after Christine Brown announced her divorce from Kody in 2021 after 25 years of spiritual marriage. Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, also confirmed during the Sister Wives special that she and Kody were no longer together after 32 years, having heard him confess to not feeling like they had been married for a long time.