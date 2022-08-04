Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Joins 'Selling Sunset' on Netflix After Giving Birth

The Selling Sunset cast will include two new stars for its upcoming sixth and seventh seasons. One of those new stars is model Bre Tiesi, who recently welcomed her first child with The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon. The other newcomer is Nicole Young.

Tiesi, 31, is a Los Angeles native and grew up in the modeling and acting worlds. She recently moved into real estate and joined the Oppenheim Group, the team at the center of Selling Sunset. Her story on the show will include her life as a new mother. She and Cannon welcomed their son Legendary Love in late July.

"I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career," Tiesi told PEOPLE of her decision to become a real estate agent. "I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales." She went on to say she was "over" the modeling industry. "You know, I'm 31 now. So I'm like, it's time to be a big girl," she joked.

A subplot for Selling Sunset's new episodes might be Tiesi connecting with another new mom. Heather Rae Young is expecting her first child with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. "I think it'll be really helpful to have other women going through the same thing or about to, so I think that'll be a great little bonding thing for us," she told PEOPLE. "Because it's definitely a whole different hood, motherhood."

Tiesi admitted she was getting back to work sooner than she expected after welcoming Legendary. "I don't want to step away from business, but I really want to spend time with my son. I know how important it is in the next couple of years," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I am planning on taking a little bit of time off, or I was. I was doing three months to six months off, but then I ended up getting a really amazing opportunity, which I can't share just yet, but I will be going back to work faster than I anticipated."

Selling Sunset viewers should recognize Young. She is a longtime member of the Oppenheim Group and friends with Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald. She was in the running to star in Season 1, but she got "cold feet" before filming started and decided against showing her life to the cameras, Young told PEOPLE. Four years after the show's debut though, she now feels like joining her colleagues on camera. "At the end of the day, it's an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment," she said. Netflix has not announced a premiere date for Selling Sunset Season 6.