Nick Cannon Hosts Baby Shower With Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon on Sunday was spotted hosting what appeared to be a baby shower for pregnant model Bre Tiesi, sparking speculation that he may be expecting his eighth child. In photos obtained by both TMZ and Page Six, Cannon and Tiesi, who divorced ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel this past November, were seen surrounded by family and friends as they held what appeared to be a gender reveal party in Malibu, California. At this time, neither Cannon nor Tiesi have addressed the party or speculation that they are expecting a child together.

Photos published by the two outlets on Sunday showed Tiesi wearing a white dress and bearing a very visible baby bump, which the 40-year-old Wild ‘N Out star, who also wore all-white, could be seen cradling at points. In addition to being surrounded by family and friends, the pair was also surrounded by pink and blue balloons, potentially hinting at a gender reveal party. The two were also spotted hugging and holding hands. At one point during the event, guests unloaded party poppers filled with blue confetti, the entire party erupting in cheers. According to Page Six, Tiesi previously worked with Cannon on Wild ‘N Out. This will mark Tiesi’s first child. The outlet reported that representatives for Tiesi and Cannon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Sunday party came as Cannon continues to mourn the loss of his son Zen. Zen, whom Cannon welcomed in June with Alyssa Scott, tragically died in December 2021 from brain cancer. He was just 5 months old. Cannon shared the devastating news of his son’s passing on an episode of The Nick Cannon Show, explaining that shortly after his birth, Zen was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, which is a build-up of fluid in the brain, and doctors later discovered a tumor on his brain. He explained that his son’s health began to decline rapidly around Thanksgiving as the “tumor began to grow a lot faster.” Zen passed away in his mother’s arms on the beach.

In the weeks since his son’s passing, Cannon has been open about his grief. In December, he debuted a new tattoo of his late son. At the time he told fans, “Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son, Zen, as an angel on my rib. It was a lot of pain, but it was so well-worth it,” adding that he “enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my side as my angel.”

In addition to Zen, Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” Cannon and 13-month-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, whom he shares with ex Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, whom he welcomed last June with Abby De La Rosa.